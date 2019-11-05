DA Davidson Weighs in on Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

HT opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

In other news, insider Neil H. Shah purchased 7,285 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $99,804.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 338,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,106.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,320 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 115,821 shares of company stock worth $3,538,262. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

