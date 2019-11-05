Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.10 ($61.74).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €53.15 ($61.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.63.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

