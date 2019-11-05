Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research note published on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.49.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $95.83 and a one year high of $128.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average of $119.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

