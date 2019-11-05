Datum Hits One Day Volume of $84,054.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Datum token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, COSS and OKEx. During the last week, Datum has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $84,054.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00221428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.86 or 0.01493385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00119540 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, COSS, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.