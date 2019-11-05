DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DBVT. BidaskClub downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. 199,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,544. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $439.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

