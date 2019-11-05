DCORP Utility (DRPU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $34.00

DCORP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, DCORP Utility has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One DCORP Utility token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001522 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. DCORP Utility has a total market cap of $500,315.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of DCORP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.67 or 0.05821479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002275 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014465 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00045781 BTC.

About DCORP Utility

DRPU is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2017. DCORP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DCORP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP. The official website for DCORP Utility is www.dcorp.it. DCORP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC.

DCORP Utility Token Trading

DCORP Utility can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP Utility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DCORP Utility should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DCORP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

