Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,371 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $74,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,925,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,510,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,609,000 after buying an additional 3,132,451 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,781,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,873,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,652,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,773,000 after buying an additional 207,541 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $178.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $179.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.21.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

