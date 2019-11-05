Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $137.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.77 million.

NYSE DKL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,431. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a market cap of $777.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on DKL. ValuEngine downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.