Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Oppenheimer currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

DLPH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.