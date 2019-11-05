Delphy Tops 24-Hour Volume of $107,359.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $107,359.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00221696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.01479390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

