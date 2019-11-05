Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

DNLI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. 248,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $28.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $136,200.00. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 8,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $154,887.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,581 shares of company stock valued at $432,162. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

