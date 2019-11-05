Denison Mines (DNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DNN opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNN shares. Raymond James set a $1.00 target price on Denison Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.