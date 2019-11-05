Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. CL King started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denny’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. 373,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.09. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,160,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,894.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Verostek sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $106,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 294,600 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

