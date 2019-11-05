Desjardins Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$68.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB cut National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE NA traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 442,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,864. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$54.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$66.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.64.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5399995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Dominique Fagnoule sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.13, for a total transaction of C$911,820.00.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

