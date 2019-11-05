Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.46. Destination XL Group shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,784 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

In related news, CEO Harvey S. Kanter purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seymour Holtzman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,882.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 216,042 shares of company stock worth $1,558,898 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Destination XL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Destination XL Group worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

