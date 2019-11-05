Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE RCL traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,724. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,812,000 after buying an additional 1,753,177 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 603,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 505,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,709,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

