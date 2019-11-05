DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.56. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

About DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

