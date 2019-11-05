DeVault (DVT) Price Tops $0.0004

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $28,155.00 and $225.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006013 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000431 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

