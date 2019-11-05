Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 172,840 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 1.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 0.29% of Devon Energy worth $28,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.