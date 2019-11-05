Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Up to $22.57

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.53, but opened at $22.57. Devon Energy shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 6,107,395 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

