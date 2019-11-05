DexCom (DXCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is set to post its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $158.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05. DexCom has a 52-week low of $105.05 and a 52-week high of $178.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.94.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $175,751.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total value of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,014 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

