Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brightworth

Brightworth raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 1.4% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 8.0% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Diageo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Diageo by 12.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

DEO opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average of $167.20. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $137.24 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.