Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Heather E. Brilliant Acquires 500 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.25 per share, with a total value of $71,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.23. 12,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,882. The firm has a market cap of $488.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average of $138.48. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.57 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 198.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 209.2% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 95.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

