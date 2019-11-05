Diamond Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1,480.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002526 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,354,549 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

