Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Leerink Swann

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target raised by Leerink Swann from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DRNA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $18.39.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $191,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,180 shares of company stock valued at $686,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

