DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.4% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.12. 224,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.87.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

