Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Digital Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. 4,374,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,896. The stock has a market cap of $584.38 million, a P/E ratio of 136.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.39 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

