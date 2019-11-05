Digiwage (WAGE) One Day Volume Hits $10.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 32.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded up 55% against the dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $22,014.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00700419 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029219 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004024 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

