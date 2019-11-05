Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Shares Gap Up to $8.58

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $8.58. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 133,291 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 126.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 52.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

