Discovery Value Fund Has $16.89 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073,658 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Discovery Value Fund owned about 0.08% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion and a PE ratio of 71.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TME. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

