Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 37.22%.

OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $234.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Diversified Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

