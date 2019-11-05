Diversified Royalty (DIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.97. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.28. The company has a market cap of $327.83 million and a P/E ratio of 34.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.20%.

Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

