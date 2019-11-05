Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 1,811,771 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,811,771 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Yamana Gold worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Yamana Gold by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 631,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 316,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Yamana Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,105,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 99,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

AUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC set a $4.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

