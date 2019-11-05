Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.70

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.70 and last traded at C$16.69, with a volume of 39029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.71.

DRG.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.79 price objective on Dream Global REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dream Global REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.79 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC cut Dream Global REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Dream Global REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$16.79 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.67.

About Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN)

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

