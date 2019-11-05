DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSPG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on shares of DSP Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. 294,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,276. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.01 million, a PE ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

