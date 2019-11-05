Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 497 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $479,919.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,427.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $12,180,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,659 shares of company stock worth $16,533,319. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

American Financial Group stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $109.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

