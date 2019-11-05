Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,048 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $1,224,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 153,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.0% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

