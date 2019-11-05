Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $651,000 Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $88.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $521,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

