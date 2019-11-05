Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $679,000 Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,602,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,961,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 288,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 284,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,703,000 after buying an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,613.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp set a $125.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

