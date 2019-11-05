Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $551,000 Investment in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGLN. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. Magellan Health Inc has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $75.87.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

