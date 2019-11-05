Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of ARWR opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 66,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $1,879,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,521,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,025 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

