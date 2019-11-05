DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,059 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 76.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 298,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 129,046 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in DXC Technology by 39.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 133.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,335,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

DXC Technology stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $73.48.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.