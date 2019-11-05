DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DXP Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. DXP Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DXP Enterprises.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.07 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXPE stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.56. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

