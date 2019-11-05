Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 578 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 35.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,419,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $207,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,678,911 shares of company stock worth $206,084,335 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

