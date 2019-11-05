Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $94.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $94.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.75.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 376,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,724. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,381,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $900,579.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,295.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,140 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.