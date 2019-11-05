Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

EXP has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 376,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,724. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $900,579.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,295.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $358,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,140. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $174,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $221,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

