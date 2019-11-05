Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) will be posting its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 12,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,363. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $264.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

In other Earthstone Energy news, President Robert John Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 305,700 shares in the company, valued at $978,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

