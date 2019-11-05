East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Andy Yen acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,596.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,643.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Irving acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.69 per share, for a total transaction of $38,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,068.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 768.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,042.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

