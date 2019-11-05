Ebix (EBIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.41 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. 4,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,579. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.47. Ebix has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ebix from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 52,855 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $2,010,604.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,163,126 shares in the company, valued at $120,325,313.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

