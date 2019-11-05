Eidoo Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Eidoo has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Eidoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, OKEx and Binance. Eidoo has a total market cap of $16.42 million and $169,000.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00221159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.01489174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028645 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,287,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,948,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, OKEx, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

